Security cameras and solar security lights will be installed at the Lansdowne Community Hall thanks to a grant from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR).
The hall managers have been successful with their FRRR Strengthening Rural Communities grant application. They received $8950 to install the security Cameras and lights to the outside of the hall.
The grant was through donors Perpetual Foundation - Julian Flett Endowment.
Easter trading hours for the Lansdowne General Store and Post Office are Friday closed, Saturday 9am to 11am, Sunday 9am to 11am, Monday 9am to11am.
There will be no Australia Post services available during these times, only the general store is available. Australia Post will reopen on Tuesday at 9am.
It is getting so close to this event.
"Blast from the Past" is a reunion for anyone who has been connected with Lansdowne Public School from the past or present either as a staff member, student, parent or a volunteer. It is an opportunity to come together and reconnect with each other.
It is being held at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Saturday, April 15, commencing at 10am.
Remember to bring a plate to share and a gold coin donation to help cover expenses.
Organisers Laurel Morrison and Velma Burnham would like to hear from anyone interested in attending. Please bring along photos, and any memorabilia you might have.
For further information phone either Laurel Morrison on 0400 791 954 or Velma Burnham on 6556 7202.
The Lower Manning United Church services for Coopernook and Harrington will celebrate their Easter Service on Good Friday, April 7 at 9.30pm and Easter Sunday, April 9 at 9.30am.
The Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club will have a children's Easter egg hunt at 6.30pm on Thursday, April 6. The raffles will be held at 7pm with 10 seafood trays, 10 meat trays, five fruit and vegetables trays and $500 of Easter eggs. They will also have live musical entertainment with Damian Cotton.
