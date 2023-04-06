Manning River Times
Security cameras and lights to be installed at Lansdowne Community Hall

By Margaret Haddon
April 6 2023 - 12:00pm
A children's Easter egg hunt is being hospital by the bowling club. File picture
Security cameras and solar security lights will be installed at the Lansdowne Community Hall thanks to a grant from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR).

