Man arrested after foot pursuit in Taree

31-year-old Taree man arrested after foot pursuit in Orana Crescent

Updated April 4 2023 - 11:20am, first published 11:03am
A 31-year-old Taree man appeared in court this week after he arrested near Orana Crescent, Taree following a police pursuit on foot.

