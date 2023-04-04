Man arrested after foot pursuit in Taree

A 31-year-old Taree man appeared in court this week after he arrested near Orana Crescent, Taree following a police pursuit on foot.
Police say they received information from members of the public, that a man, whose photo was recently circulated by Manning Great Lakes police on social media, was in Orana Crescent, on Friday, March 31 at 1.30pm.
Upon police attendance, the 31-year-old was sighted and ran from police. Police say they pursued the man on foot and he was captured in the rear yard of a residence.
Police reported the man resisted their attempts to arrest him. "After a period of violent resistance, police were able to gain control of the offender, place him under arrest and convey him to Taree Police Station, where he was charged with a first instance warrant for aggravated break and enters, driving a conveyance (vehicle) without the consent of the owner on four occasions, disqualified driving, not stopping in a police pursuit, trespassing, and resisting police. He (was) bail refused to attend Taree Local Court, on Monday, March 3."
Police say they are using the man's DNA in relation to further investigations.
