Man arrested after foot pursuit in Taree

Police reported the man resisted their attempts to arrest him. "After a period of violent resistance, police were able to gain control of the offender, place him under arrest and convey him to Taree Police Station, where he was charged with a first instance warrant for aggravated break and enters, driving a conveyance (vehicle) without the consent of the owner on four occasions, disqualified driving, not stopping in a police pursuit, trespassing, and resisting police. He (was) bail refused to attend Taree Local Court, on Monday, March 3."