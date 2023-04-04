MID Coast Football will play Maitland in the quarter final of the inaugural NNSW Women's League Cup.
The game will be played at Taree on Good Friday. This will be a full day of football, starting with an under 9s game at 9am. The 15s will kickoff at 10.15, 17s at 12.20, reserve grade at 2pm and first grade at 4pm.
Mid Coast won their first game of the season in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League last weekend when beating Warners Bay in first and reserve grades. However, captain-coach Emma Stanbury warned that the highly rated Maitland will be a major test.
The NNSW Women's League Cup will offer more football for NPL Women's NNSW clubs and another chance to win a trophy.
The eight NPLW NNSW clubs have been drawn against each other in the quarter-finals to be played this weekend, with the semi-finals to follow midweek between May 15 and 19. The final will be played on the weekend of August 5-6 during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.
All teams at each club including under-13s, 15s, 17s, reserve grade and first grade teams will feature in their own competition.
NNSWF general manager football operations Liam Bentley said the additional cup competitions were about giving players more opportunities to play more competitive football.
"If you ask footballers what is the absolute best part of football, I think most would say the enjoyment and excitement of winning something, whether that be a trophy or competition, with their mates," Bentley said.
"We want to provide more competitive football for our premier players and give them a chance to celebrate winning more competitions and tournaments with their teammates and for their clubs.
"The NNSW Women's League Cup will complement the NNSWF Women's State Cup and Community Plate. While the Women's State Cup will remain unchanged with premier and community clubs able to compete against each other, the NNSW Women's League Cup will provide our premier clubs another opportunity to play competitive football and win something.
"With the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 to be played at home this year, it's important that we continue to offer our best female players more opportunities."
The NNSWF Women's State Cup and Community Plate for premier and community clubs will remain unchanged. It will be played on the weekend of June 7-9.
