Good Friday clash at Taree for Mid Coast in Northern NSW Women's League Cup

April 4 2023 - 10:30am
Mid Coast's Jorja Holborrow playing in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League clash against Warners Bay at Taree. Mid Coast won the match 8-1.
MID Coast Football will play Maitland in the quarter final of the inaugural NNSW Women's League Cup.

