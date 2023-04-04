As an eager young 21-year-old, Sapper Rodney 'Rocket' O'Regan OAM VA boarded a plane in 1970 that flew him to Vietnam and smack bang into a war.
Almost 50 years later, a bit older and probably a little heavier, the congenial Hillville resident boarded a bus on March 29 taking him to Parliament House in Canberra for what he describes as closure on his experience as a volunteer national servicemen.
Along with nine other Vietnam veterans, Rodney was chosen to be present for the federal government's launch of commemorative medallions, marking the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.
The 10 members representing all branches of Australia's defence force were presented with the medallions and a certificate acknowledging their service and the gratitude of a nation, presented by Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese.
Following the speeches and official photographs, Rodney was surprised when the Prime Minister then turned to him and said, "Now I'm gonna make this man a cup of tea" before leading him off to the beverage table.
Though passing on tea in favour of orange juice, the two men were able to spend time together discussing some topics of mutual interest.
"I spent at least about 10 minutes one-to-one discussing Taree, the Rabbitohs football club, Latrell Mitchell, and then we talked about our backgrounds," Rodney said.
As for his selection to participate in the function, Rodney is still in the dark.
He says the exact nature of their visit was only revealed by Department of Veterans Affairs just prior to boarding a bus in Canberra to take the group to Parliament House.
For the man who volunteered at the age of 20 for the Corps of Engineers, it was a special moment, made even more so by a simple phrase offered by both the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition; "Thank you for your service."
With 60,000 personnel serving in Vietnam, of which 523 were killed and more than 3000 injured, it was a fitting, if belated, acknowledgement.
For Sapper Rodney 'Rocket' O'Regan, it just felt right.
"A couple of us had tears in our eyes, not pain, but just tears of joy to hear the way they were talking.
"I felt good because I was one of 10 who represented 60,000 other fellows who went to Vietnam, but don't ask me once again how I was selected, I wouldn't have a clue."
The medallions and certificates are available for every Vietnam Veteran, their widows and other family members by way of application to www.dva.gov.au/vietnam50
