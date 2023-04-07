Jarrah Butler is the Taree Little Athletics club champion.
This was announced at the presentation.
Jarrah finished the season on 654.3 points, just clear of Reid Bisset on 650.3. Molly Stone was third on 635.6.
Pointscore award winners were:
The president's award went to Laine Wyllie
"Since I met Laine only a few years ago she has blown me away with her maturity beyond her years and willingness to put others before herself,'' club president Kimberley Wright said in making the presentation.
"Every Friday when most athletes are concentrating on running their 100m faster or throwing the discus further, she can be seen giving tips to athletes on how to improve their skills, running events or showing parent helpers how to measure or run events.
"This means she spends a lot of her personal time perfecting her own skills and conducting her own training which takes extreme commitment and motivation. This dedication paid off for her making it to State level for javelin.
"Nothing is ever too hard for her, either spending most Fridays before competition starts helping setting up for events or packing up after competition ends, tidying the equipment shed when needed and warming up the athletes, all without being asked or complaining.
"She also put her hand up to take on the huge task of organising the Coles round for us, coming up with the activities for the kids to complete.
"It is easy to see that the younger athletes adore and look up to her, with several of them always around her to just be in her company because no matter who they are she treats them as equal and spends the time to listen to and play with them.
"In the past few years but especially this season when we have had a huge influx of new athletes and record numbers of them attending zone, regional and State, she has proved to be a natural leader who has influenced and taught so many new skills.''
Despite problems with the Taree Recreation Ground track caused by last year's ongoing wet weather along with damage caused by vandals, Taree enjoyed a successful season at regional, zone and State-level.
