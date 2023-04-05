Manning River Times
Fun, games and a chance to catch up at Moorland Hall

By Rick Kernick
April 5 2023 - 3:00pm
Moorland Community Hall held its monthly community catch last Sunday April 2, with the occasion doubling as an Easter party.

