Moorland Community Hall held its monthly community catch last Sunday April 2, with the occasion doubling as an Easter party.
Those gathered enjoyed a friendly get together with the children enjoying a host of fun activities.
According to organiser, Stacey Carol, the response was overwhelming from those who attended.
"It went really well, everyone was super happy to be there and the kids had a blast," Stacey said.
"I was getting 'thank you' messages afterwards, which was really nice."
Running from 2 - 4pm, the occasion provided a relaxing afternoon for parents and other adults, while children immersed themselves in a range of activities, the highlights most likely being the egg and spoon race, along with making bunny ears.
The monthly get togethers provide a great way for the local community to get together and socialise, while also providing a networking opportunity to organise things like group working bees.
"A really big thing for me is to get people face to face in a real-life community setting," Stacey said.
"I've always wanted to do something where people can meet others and have that community situation, it's not just people with kids that are invited, it's for everyone to get together."
