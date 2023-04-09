Greyhounds might be known for their incredible speed, but for some of them, a nice gentle stroll around the park beats life on the track paws-down any day.
Gloucester Taree Greyhound Social Group started about a year ago, and in the intervening period have gathered together more than 40 members, all dedicated to providing good homes to dogs discarded from the racing industry.
Meeting once a month with on average 10 dogs per meet, the group take their beloved canines for walks together that help socialise and rehabilitate the dogs.
According to group member, Susan Moore, the gatherings are important for the greyhounds to get together with others of their breed while also helping owners better understand their pets.
"It's to get them together to socialise and also for us as owners to learn and share information about the experiences the hounds have been through, and to help members that are having issues with their hound because of what's happened to them through their life as a racing dog," Susan said.
Those issues are often in the form of untreated or poorly treated injuries and separation anxiety.
Another issue frequently encountered is what is known as resource guarding, which can take the form of guarding food or another dog, or even present as an overdeveloped sense of protection towards their owner.
Despite the hardships the animals may have faced previously, the group is all about having fun, caring, and enjoyment.
They make a point of marking dogs' birthdays with a celebratory cake, while a recent St Patrick's Day event saw many of the dogs donning green coats for the occasion. Halloween sees the dogs dressed up in outlandish and comical outfits, all in the name of fun.
While some may baulk at the prospect of taking on the responsibility of looking after an ex-racing greyhound, Susan's view is that experience is well worth any obstacles that might be encountered.
"Definitely do it, it's the most rewarding thing you can do in your life, the amount of love that they give you is just more than you could ever expect."
