JOLLY Volleys (Geoff Mortimer, Vicki Hall, Judy Cousins, Elizabeth Yager) won the gold medal at the seventh Barrington Coast Pickleball Challenge played at Taree's Wrigley Park.
Silver medalists were Kinky Dinkers (Kerry-Anne Casserly, Chris Tilt, Jenny Stockdale, Jeff Lenaine-Smith).
The event, played in perfect conditions, attracted 40 players from Kendall, Taree, Hallidays Point, Tuncurry Sporties and The Y Forster.
Players went into a random draw to form 10 teams - Matured Swingers, Grand Slammers, Dream Team, Kinky Dinkers, Hot Shots, The Ball Busters, Jolly Volleys, Stinky Dinkers, Fickle Pickles and One Hit Wonders.
The day consisted of five rounds of games the first three playing against team members then the last 2 rounds against with randomly drawn players from opposite sides.
Each player added their points to their team tally to determine the finalists.
The finals were played between the top two teams with players 3 and 4 from each side competing in the first match then players 1 and 2 in the final game.
Then from this the points obtained were added to declare the gold and silver winners.
A number of players used the challenge as preparation for the upcoming State championships.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.