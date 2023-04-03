Manning River Times
Pickleball challenge attracts 40 players

April 4 2023 - 9:30am
JOLLY Volleys (Geoff Mortimer, Vicki Hall, Judy Cousins, Elizabeth Yager) won the gold medal at the seventh Barrington Coast Pickleball Challenge played at Taree's Wrigley Park.

