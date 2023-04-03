TAREE trainer Glen Milligan was very bullish about That's Molly's chances going into Saturday's race meeting at Taree and he was proved to be spot-on when she bolted in with the $30,000 Integrated Hygiene Management Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1400 metres.
Hopefully some Manning River Times readers got in on the action after Milligan detailed in Friday's paper why he liked the four-year-old mare's chances. He described her as "my best hope on the day", because she bolted in by three-and-a-half lengths at the juicy odds of $7.
"She won really well and that was after having no luck in the run," Milligan said. "Three wide with no cover the entire trip and she still just blew them away.
"Like I said, her first-up run had been exceptional with not much work under her belt and then it was just a matter of getting her fit and waiting for that right country race and it all worked out perfect.
"It wasn't the jockey's fault she got stuck wide. She drew barrier 12 of 12 and Zac (Wadick) just couldn't get in on her. But to his credit he never panicked and waited until he straightened before giving her full bore.
"She's got a little bit of ability and I think she's going to go through her grades. She goes just as well on a dry surface and I think she'll get 1600 to 2000 metres.
"There's a good race for her at Port Macquarie in a fortnight, a benchmark 58 over 1500, so we'll send her around there."
