Glen Milligan's 'best hope' scores runaway win at Taree races

By Greg Pirchard
April 3 2023 - 12:30pm
Glen Milligan, trainer of That's Molly
TAREE trainer Glen Milligan was very bullish about That's Molly's chances going into Saturday's race meeting at Taree and he was proved to be spot-on when she bolted in with the $30,000 Integrated Hygiene Management Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1400 metres.

