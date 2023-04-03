Manning River Times
He's a Copy Boy wins on home track for veteran Taree trainer Ross Stitt

By Greg Prichard
April 3 2023 - 11:30am
Veteran Taree trainer Ross Stitt had a win on his home track
VETERAN trainer Ross Stitt might have scaled down his operation in recent years, but he still loves his work and has no intention of retiring - especially when he's still producing winners like he did at his home track Taree on Saturday.

