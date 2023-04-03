VETERAN trainer Ross Stitt might have scaled down his operation in recent years, but he still loves his work and has no intention of retiring - especially when he's still producing winners like he did at his home track Taree on Saturday.
He's A Copy Boy finished off beautifully to win the $27,000 Cellarbrations Maiden Plate over 1400 metres, running away from them at the end to win by almost two lengths at the odds of $6.
"He'd been working up to that," Stitt said. "It was his third run back and he'd been a bit stiff at his second run. He likes the sting out of the ground, so he got the right conditions on Saturday and the distance was perfect for him as well.
"He'll get a bit further, too. I'll probably take him to Grafton for a Class 1 and Maiden Plate over 1700 on April 18. He's only a little, light fellow, so you've got to space his runs a bit."
Stitt, a hugely respected country racing figure who has produced some quality gallopers to win city races as well during his long and successful career, is 82 and has been training since 1965.
At his busiest it was normal for him to have about 35 horses in his stable, but these days he's looking after six.
"I've only got three racing at the moment," he said. "Another three only just came back in a bit over a week ago.
"I'm going pretty good for my age, I've got to say that. I'm very thankful for my health. I'm still doing what I was doing 40 or 50 years ago - just not as quickly. I've been pretty lucky and I've trained some really good horses.
"I didn't want to just give up and do nothing, so I sold the stable in November and I'm just leasing a few boxes that are adjacent to that.
"I obviously don't have a lot of runners these days and it's always good to get a winner when you've only got a small team.
"I'll keep going as long as my health allows me. I never want to just do nothing. I can't be looking after 35 of them - been there, done that and it's a lot of work, did it for a lot of years - but I love what I do.
"I've had some terrific horses over the years, like Heavenly Glow, Precise Timing and Youthful Jack. This way, as I get older I can keeping doing it without the load being too great."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.