The race won by $61 outsider Sizzle Minizille, trained at Dubbo by Brett Robb.
"I'll make the call in a couple of days,'' Jobson said.
"I might see what I can line up for him, but he might go to the paddock yet for a spell.''
Jobson said it was a 'super run' by Imatruestar considering the wet conditions.
"He doesn't like the wet,'' Jobson said.
"If it had been dry he would gone close to running a top three or four. Getting beaten by three and a half lengths on a heavy nine for a horse who doesn't like the wet is pretty good.
"But that's life and that's racing. He tried his heart out, which is good.''
Imatruestar, raced by Jobson along with his partner, Danielle Varrica and Paul Blanch, picked up $3500 in prizemoney for the 1400 metre run. The galloper has now won $112,000 from 20 starts and has a second and three thirds from seven races this preparation.
Jobson said Imatruestar has recovered well.
"He's been eating his tucker and he travelled down and back without any problems,'' he said.
Jobson said Imatruestar will now have to start in provincial races or mid-week in Sydney.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
