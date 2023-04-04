Mattresses, bed frames, beer bottles and paint tins were among the rubbish collected at the clean-up at Mud Bishop's Reserve, Old Bar.
Old Bar Lions were joined by representatives from OzFish, CoastCare, Wingham Scouts and members of the public for the clean-up which saw 52 kilograms of rubbish pulled from the mangroves.
The volunteers also conducted a clean-up at Bohnock where driftwood and other debris, including a trampoline, were pulled from the river.
In all, 468 kilograms of rubbish was collected.
The good work will continue in the near future with plans to clean up further along the coast towards Wallabi Point.
Old Bar Lions would like to see Mud Bishop's Reserve become an RV rest site, similar to the Wingham Riverside Reserve, although Lions Robert White says the first step would be the provision of suitable toilet facilities.
Among the volunteers on Saturday (April 1) was 93-year-old Lion Mick Bennett. Mick will be on duty this Saturday, April 8 selling eggs for the Lions club from the stall outside the Old Bar Post Office.
