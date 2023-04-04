Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Volunteers haul 400 plus kilograms of rubbish from Mud Bishop's and Bohnock

Updated April 4 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mattresses, bed frames, beer bottles and paint tins were among the rubbish collected at the clean-up at Mud Bishop's Reserve, Old Bar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.