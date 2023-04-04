Make time for our history

The Manning Valley Historical Society (MVHS) is inviting residents to become members of the society.
MVHS is a not-for-profit community organisation specialising in the fascinating history of the Manning Valley and surrounding areas.
It also manages the Wingham Museum which is a NSW Heritage listed property. It is ranked as one of the top ten museums in regional NSW.
Wingham Museum manager Terry Tournoff encourages everyone to become involved.
"The museum is a giant 'storybook' comprising over 10,000 items reflecting the history and culture of our Manning Valley communities. So come join our supporters and those 'storytellers' who delight our many visitors." he said.
Following the recent challenging times of the COVID pandemic and disastrous weather events, like many other community organisations, MVHS is working on its recovery plan. This includes inviting everyone to become members of MVHS, and perhaps join the volunteer work team as their time permits.
The annual MVHS membership subscription of $20 provides members with member insurance, newsletters, access to special publications and events, and opportunities to become involved in a diverse range of activities. These include archival and photographic research, conservation, design, and display techniques, administration, maintenance, and door-keepers on rosters to welcome visitors during opening hours. Something for everyone, plus the unique fellowship of working with a great team of volunteers.
"MVHS and the Wingham Museum have a proud record of researching, identifying, recording and displaying, a vast range of local history. We welcome new members and volunteer helpers to support us in sustaining and growing that commitment," MVHS president, Mave Richardson AM PSM, said.
For further information contact the Wingham Museum. Email: mvhsmuseum@iinet.net. Phone: [02] 65535823
