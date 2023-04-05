Manning River Times
Wrigley Park complex to host regional pickleball tournament

April 5 2023 - 5:00pm
Phil Dawson and Geoff Mortimer from Hallidays Point playing in the Barrington Coast Pickleball Challenge at Taree last weekend.
TAREE will host the Manning Valley's first ever major pickleball tournament at the newly refurbished Wrigley Park courts on May 20-21.

