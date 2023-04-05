Long term Old Bar resident, Beth Weeks, was joined by some 50 family and friends at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall last Saturday to celebrate her 90th birthday.
Beth is a Manning local, born in Taree when family were living at Lansdowne. She attended Lansdowne primary school and then attended Taree High School by travelling by steam train from Melinga station.
While working at the Manning River Dairy Company, she met Oxley Island local, Treva Weeks and they married.
Beth and Treva had seven children, four being born at Taree when the family lived at Chatham in a house that they built. Treva became a pilot, then flying instructor and obtained employment as such at Inverell where their remaining three children were born.
They then moved to Cessnock where Treva continued his flying career and finally to Old Bar in 1987. Tragically, Treva was killed on Oxley Island in 1991.
Beth's two sisters joined in the celebrations along with four of her children with another one being in hospital and two sons are deceased.
Most of her nine great grandchildren and 11 grandchildren, including one who had travelled from The Netherlands, were able to be present.
Guests had travelled from Queensland, Victoria, western NSW as well as many from Old Bar.
Beth has volunteered for many organisations in the area for many years and continues that, with no plans of giving up any time soon. She has been an Old Bar Citizen of the Year and is patron of the Tare Aero Club.
Easter celebrations commence at Old Bar on Good Friday at 10am at Our Lady of Fatima church with the annual ecumenical Stations of the Cross. The congregation commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus in the grounds of the church or inside the church in the event of rain. All are welcome to this event.
Don't forget the Easter fundraiser to support the homeless in our own area this Sunday, April 9 commencing at 10am. The plight of the homeless is not something that makes the news every night like floods and bush fires but is a perennial problem affecting many areas of Australia.
Donations of non-perishable food items, toiletries and cleaning products can still be left at Club Old Bar.
The fun day will include lots of children's' activities , music, morning tea and BBQ as well as raffles and auctions.
After a very long wait due to COVID, it is all systems go for another Health and Lifestyle Expo at Club Old Bar on Wednesday, June 7 from 10am until 1 pm.
Those who want to promote their speciality will be able to book a 20 minute time slot in a separate room away from the noise.
There will be basic health checks for those who want one and prizes to win.
Start preparing your display and presentation now. Contact John Macartney at jrmaca@bigpond.com or phone 0427 787 296 to book a spot.
Due to a communication issue, the Music at the Markets, which was organised by the Business and Community Association to occur on March 26, was prevented from going ahead. The association regrets this circumstance.
