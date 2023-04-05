Manning River Times
Old Bar resident Beth Weeks celebrates 90th birthday at the soldiers memorial hall

By Ian Dimmock
Updated April 5 2023 - 10:56am, first published 10:00am
Beth Weeks cuts the cake at her 90th birthday celebrations.
Long term Old Bar resident, Beth Weeks, was joined by some 50 family and friends at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall last Saturday to celebrate her 90th birthday.

