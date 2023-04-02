Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Community

Little Archie's owner is as 'happy as a lark'

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated April 3 2023 - 10:42am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Little Archie was reunited with his frantic family eight days after flying into the 'wilderness'. Picture supplied.
Little Archie was reunited with his frantic family eight days after flying into the 'wilderness'. Picture supplied.

Chris Taylor from Red Head has described the return of her beloved pet, 11-month-old baby cockatiel Archie, as nothing short of miraculous.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.