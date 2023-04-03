Manning River Times
Tastefest 2023 held on the Manning River foreshore at Taree

By Rick Kernick
April 4 2023 - 8:30am
Taree's annual Tastefest returned bigger and better than ever for this year's event, dazzling all with an array of food, wine, craft beer, and entertainment.

