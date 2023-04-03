Taree's annual Tastefest returned bigger and better than ever for this year's event, dazzling all with an array of food, wine, craft beer, and entertainment.
Held in brilliant sunshine, an estimated 15,000 visitors flocked to the Manning River foreshore on Saturday April 1 for the annual event.
Kicking off at 10am, attendees were spoilt for choice with culinary delights ranging from Spanish Paella to Pasture raised eggs, condiments to kebabs, and everything in between.
Hosted by Lions Club, the event requires a full 12 months of planning and relies on the effort of a team of volunteers managing of aspects of proceedings to make it a success.
And a success it was, going by crowd numbers and the level of enjoyment shown by all present.
"It was amazing, our best event ever, it really, really came off well," Taree Lions Club publicity officer, Phil Grisold said.
"We had the perfect day, the weather was fantastic, we had crowds centered around the music all day on the stage, children's entertainment and lots of food stores including local ones."
As well as being a gourmet's delight with the range of food on offer, the event also featured a range of produce from wineries and breweries showcasing their wares.
Kids were treated to a range of entertainment options to keep them occupied, such as a balancing act, a bouncing castle, magician Troppo Bob, face painting, plus a petting zoo.
According to Phil Grisold, one of the highlights for all on the day was the music on offer, especially the local acts.
"The local musicians brought in a great crowd and it was lovely to see a supportive crowd around the Manning River Stage," Phil said.
"Kevin Ballard did the music for us and did a fabulous job, the sound was amazing, and even though it was a food, wine and beer festival, the irony was that the music was probably was a real highlight."
