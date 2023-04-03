Manning residents have a new location to recycle their eligible bottles with a new Return and Earn machine now open at Taree PCYC.
Users of the Taree Return and Earn machine can print a voucher for the refund amount, redeemable for cash at Woolworths, or they can opt for an e-voucher or payment direct into their bank account or Paypal by downloading the Return and Earn app.
They can also choose to donate some or all of their refund to one of the charity partners listed on the machine or one of hundreds of charities listed on the app.
According to James Dorney, CEO of TOMRA Cleanaway, network operator for Return and Earn, residents of the Mid Coast area have already returned 151 million containers for recycling since Return and Earn launched in December 2017.
"This new return point is the 12th in the Mid Coast area, providing the local community with even greater ease and convenient access to redeem their eligible bottles and cans for the 10 cent refund," Mr Dorney said.
"Return and Earn has become a stalwart of fundraising activities in NSW, with thousands of community groups, schools and charities across the State raising funds through the scheme.
"More than $42 million has been raised for charities and community groups via donations and fees from hosting return points since scheme commencement."
Great Lakes Women's Shelter is currently featured as the local donation partner on the Taree machine. The charity provides a safe haven for women and children experiencing homelessness or domestic violence.
Local recyclers can also support the latest state-wide appeal 'Protect our Planet' by donating on screen to either the Australian Marine Conservation Society or Bush Heritage Australia.
To date more than nine billion containers have been returned for recycling through the network of over 600 return points across NSW.
"By using this return point, in combination with your household recycling, we can all do our bit to reduce litter and landfill and contribute to a more sustainable future," Mr Dorney said.
The PCYC Taree Return and Earn machine is located at 95 Commerce Street, Taree and is open from 7am to 7pm daily.
For more information on Return and Earn, visit: www.returnandearn.org.au.
