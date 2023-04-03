Manning River Times
New Return and Earn machine located at Taree PCYC

By Rick Kernick
April 3 2023 - 3:00pm
A new Return and Earn machine has opened at Taree PCYC providing local recyclers with redeemable vouchers for themselves or charities. Photo supplied.
Manning residents have a new location to recycle their eligible bottles with a new Return and Earn machine now open at Taree PCYC.

