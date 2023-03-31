Need to upgrade your hot water system? 5 Options to explore

Hot water system seem to malfunction during winter when the demand for hot water use is very high. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



A hot water system is a significant source of household energy use, alongside other appliances such as cooling devices and others. It produces hot water not only for showering but for drinking, cooking, heating, cleaning, and others too.

It's a horrible thing when your hot water system starts to malfunction, and this oftentimes happens during winter when the demand for hot water use is very high. In addition to not having a hot shower, you also have to face high repair bills.

If you need to upgrade your hot water system, you might be wondering which different types of hot water systems you should try. To help you get started, here are some options you might want to explore:

1. Electric hot water systems

Electric hot water systems are gaining popularity these days because they're not only energy-efficient but also easy to use. So, how do they work?

Think of an electric hot water system as a huge electric kettle. It has a tank that stores water for subsequent use and a built-in heating element that heats it.

These tanks come in different sizes depending on your household needs. For a family of four and below, a small tank would be sufficient to supply everyone's hot water needs. Otherwise, choose a bigger one.

Electric hot water systems may be energy-efficient, yet they're not the only option to do so. Another one is called continuous-flow hot water systems.

2. Gas hot water system

Gas hot water systems function similarly to their electric counterparts. The only difference is that they use gas burners instead of electric heating elements.

In addition, gas hot water systems are often smaller than electric ones for they're able to heat the water in a shorter period.

Here are some benefits of gas based hot water systems to help you decide:

Are more economical than electricity;

Have longer lifespans compared to electric hot water systems;

Reduced carbon footprint;

Have fewer maintenance issues compared to electric hot water systems;

Produce a constant hot water supply; and the like.

These benefits make gas hot water systems an excellent option for any household.

3. Continuous-flow hot water systems

A continuous-flow hot water system is tankless and heats water only when needed. The cold water will pass through an element, often an electric heat exchanger device but could be a gas burner as well, to heat the water.

Continuous-flow hot water systems are a good option because they're economical. This means that you don't have to pay extra costs for storing hot water. How do they work?

When you press the hot water tap on, a built-in electric sensor signals the heating process. This will start heating the cold water when it passes through the electric heating element-or the gas burner for the continuous-flow gas system. To stop the heating process, turn off your tap.

However, a continuous-flow hot water system may not be as efficient as tank-based hot water systems. The water needs to be constantly running for the heater to begin-hence the name. And takes time to reach the intended temperature.

4. Solar hot water systems

If you're looking for a more sustainable option, consider solar hot water systems. They can help reduce your water-heating bills by up to 80 per cent. So, how do they work?

Solar hot water systems are similar to their electric and gas counterparts. Nonetheless, they use the energy they collect from the sun to heat the water instead of electricity or natural gas.

The standard setup consists of the following:

A flat-plate solar collector that harvests solar energy and converts it into electrical energy for everyday use;

A tank that stores hot water for later use;

A pump that connects the solar collector and the tank circulates anti-freezing liquid for cold months; and

A submerged coil that transfers heat to the household water supply.

In tropical regions, tap water can be directly heated by the solar collector without anti-freezing pumps.

Nevertheless, solar hot water systems are too expensive and only operate when there's enough sunlight to harvest. That's why manufacturers develop a workaround that connects the system to an electrical outlet, which would activate if there's not enough sunlight to power it.

5. Heat pumps

Heat pumps use renewable energy to operate. They collect air from their surroundings and circulate it. This produces heat that's channelled towards the reservoir to raise the temperature of the water.

Heat pumps are connected to a water storage tank like a typical hot water system. Keep in mind that they're much more energy-efficient than standard electric systems. Yet their energy efficiency depends on where they're placed and the climate around them.

Final thoughts

If you plan to upgrade your system, you may choose between electric, continuous-flow, gas, solar, and heat pump. Solar is the most energy-efficient, nonetheless, it costs too much. You may opt for gas-based systems since they're cheaper than electricity and solar and low in maintenance.