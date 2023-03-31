All is in place for the 2023 TasteFest on the Manning, coming to the Manning River foreshore at Taree tomorrow Saturday.
Tastefest brings producers from all over the Barrington Coast together in Taree. The event will showcase the best the Manning Valley and beyond has to offer and will include craft beer, food, wine, entertainment and music, as well as activities on the river.
Gates are open from 10am to 9pm and entry is by gold coin donation. The event will go ahead rail, hail or shine.
The Lions Club Duck Race will be held at 5pm. Ducks are just $5 each and all proceeds support Can Assist Manning Valley. First prize is $1000.
Following the Welcome to Country at 10am, there's a full lineup of musical entertainment on the RiverStage, into the evening, concluding with the Hippie Flare's 60s and 70s music and at 7.30pm, The 80s Show.
Taking advantage of the Manning River setting at 10.45am, 10 singles Manning rowers will lineup to race on the river.
TasteFest is conducted by Taree Lions Club as a charity that benefits the community and celebrates life in the Manning Valley.
There will be a range of seating and standing table options and lots of undercover area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.