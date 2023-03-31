In need of a green thumb

Growing up we always had a vege garden but I pretty much gave up during the drought. Water restrictions saw me showering in a bucket to catch run-off but it didn't work out. Then there was a wedding to prepare for, in our backyard, so lots of tidying up. Then the bushfires, then COVID which you might think was a good opportunity to spend growing things but it didn't happen for me. Though I have indoor plants for the first time in many years that have managed to survive a pup and a new kitten (so far).