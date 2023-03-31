In need of a green thumb

It's time to get my hands dirty. I miss growing vegetables.
Growing up we always had a vege garden but I pretty much gave up during the drought. Water restrictions saw me showering in a bucket to catch run-off but it didn't work out. Then there was a wedding to prepare for, in our backyard, so lots of tidying up. Then the bushfires, then COVID which you might think was a good opportunity to spend growing things but it didn't happen for me. Though I have indoor plants for the first time in many years that have managed to survive a pup and a new kitten (so far).
My main problem has been the location of my vege garden, near big trees with a cooch lawn. So I have scaled down and started growing a few veges in pots in a sunny spot. I watch Gardening Australia and get inspired but I have to rein myself in because my vision outstrips my abilities.
The above Shutterstock photo is what I picture I will be harvesting. The reality? Yes, I can usually keep my family well supplied with a variety of lettuce over winter. I've had middling success with carrots, more success with mini tomatoes and beetroot, and silverbeet and English spinach are a bit of a specialty of mine. Capsicums and broccoli I think should be left to the experts.
I mostly grow from seedlings, as I don't have the patience for seeds. But I have been given a challenge by my son. He has provided seeds for spaghetti squash - my favourite vegetable of all - and loofah which apparently is a vegetable/gourd. Wish me luck.
And on the subject of food, don't miss today's TasteFest on the Manning. A gold coin donation to support local charities has the added benefit of free entertainment and you won't go hungry, as I might if I was relying on my vege growing skills.
Toni Bell
ACM Editor
Manning River Times
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
