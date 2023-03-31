Have your say on ED is closing

Freedback on the first Mid-Coast five-year Economic Development Strategy, closes on Sunday, April 2.
Driving local economic growth is something that has a long-term, positive impact on the future of all Mid-Coast communities, MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin said.
"Our vision is for the Mid-Coast to be a vibrant and dynamic place where people see opportunity and choose to live, work, visit and invest."
The strategy aims to stimulate growth, attract new residents, visitors and businesses, create jobs, build opportunity, grow local industry sectors and diversify the economy.
"We will work with local businesses, business leaders and the community to achieve these goals."
The draft strategy has been developed by council in close partnership with the business chambers across the region through the Economic Development Strategy Reference Group.
