Easter Powerboat Spectacular to attract 50 boats

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 6 2023 - 11:00am
The Easter Spectacular returns to the Manning this weekend for the first time since 2019.
POWERBOAT racing roars back to Taree this weekend with the Taree Aquatic Powerboat Club's Easter Spectacular.

