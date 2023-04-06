POWERBOAT racing roars back to Taree this weekend with the Taree Aquatic Powerboat Club's Easter Spectacular.
"We haven't raced at Easter since before COVID,'' commodore Scott Godfrey said.
Lockdowns and flooding resulted in all events since 2019 being either cancelled or postponed. Last year's Spectacular was held in June.
Around 50 boats across juniors and seniors will be on the water. Practice and some races will be conducted on Good Friday from noon and events will continue on Saturday and Sunday. A total of 20 races will be decided on Saturday, with 25 on Sunday.
Heats and the final of the Liberty Cup will be run on Saturday. Sunday will feature the Geoff Stephenson Memorial for blown alcohol displacement (BAD) boats, the Commodore's Cup for 6 litre boats, the Barry Chaplin for BAD boats. The program will conclude with the running of the King of the River.
Mr Godfrey expects up to 10 BAD boats to be racing.
Regular Taree visitor Troy Marland will race the hydroplane Warlord.
Mr Godfrey said a quick 5 litre hydroplane will be driven by Queenslander Graham McCloy.
"John Backer from Victoria will be racing here for the first time. He'll be driving Rival,'' Mr Godfey said.
Ryan McIntosh from Wingham will steer his 6 litre boat Lock n Load. Kye Cornall will run in the unlimited outboard. Samantha Gray will contest the junior classes.
Mr Godfrey said numbers are down slightly on previous years due to a clash with the Griffith Cup to be run over the Anzac weekend.
"That has hurt our entry numbers,'' he said. "It's taken some 6 litre boats and hydroplanes away from us.''
However, Mr Godfrey said the club has no intention of moving from Easter despite the clash with the Griffith Cup.
"Easter seems to work, even though it doesn't appeal to everyone,'' he said.
"The majority of people know we race at Easter and we'll be staying with that. The minute we give Easter up another club or state will grab it.''
Club officials will monitor river conditions following heavy rain earlier in the week. Weather conditions are tipped to improve for the weekend.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
