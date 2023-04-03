Manning River Times
North Tuncurry land rezoned for 2100 dwelling development

April 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Artist's impression of North Tuncurry Landcom development.
Artist's impression of North Tuncurry Landcom development.

The State government's North Tuncurry Urban Release Area proposal has been finalised with 615 hectares of Crown land rezoned to allow the Landcom North Tuncurry development to go ahead.

