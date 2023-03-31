It is important to acknowledge asylum seekers are not illegal, Great Lakes Rural Australians for Refugees (RAR) spokesperson, Graham Gardner says.
"This common misbelief has grown over recent years due to increasingly tough government policies," he said.
Mr Gardner was speaking before this year's Palm Sunday 'rally', Finding Freedom, which will be held on Sunday, April 2.
While rallies are held in major cities, our community observes Palm Sunday through local churches and sharing information about the needs of others without freedom, Mr Gardner said.
"The war in the Ukraine created the most recent wave of refugees, people who must flee their home due to danger or persecution," he said.
Mr Gardener said as one of the world's wealthiest countries Australia can afford to be kinder, more generous and compassionate.
"We need fair and just policies for refugees and people who seek asylum in our country," he said.
Despite a commitment to resettle 13,715 refugees annually (refugee quota) less than half this number was taken up in Australia last year.
In Canada, with a population of 35 million, 28,000 refugees are resettled each year.
"If we were doing as well as Canada on a per capita basis we would resettle around 20,000 refugees every year," Mr Gardner said.
"Recently permanent visas were granted to just 19,000 people who have lived here for 10 years.
"They can now be productive workers, study and contribute to Australian life.
"Despite Australia's wealth we rate 60th in the world for resettling asylum seekers such as those fleeing from Afghanistan and the Ukraine.
"When people are assessed as refugees, they should be given permanent and timely pathways to citizenship to both allow them to become the sort of contributors to Australia's future that previous generations of migrants have done.
"Modern Australia has been built on migration.
"We also proudly state our character as being based on a fair go and decency.
"We should keep these attributes in mind as we help new refugees seeking our support to Find Freedom.
Great Lakes RAR invites members of the community to think about these issues on Palm Sunday and feel welcome to join its network or Facebook page.
The next meeting will be held at 2pm on Saturday, April 29 at the St Albans Forster church hall.
