MidCoast Council has approved the release of development contribution funds for four projects in Hallidays Point and one in Forster.
The Hallidays Point community will welcome the injection of funding into the purchase of land for construction of sporting fields, the construction of a path along Black Head Road from the Tallwoods roundabout to meet up with the existing pathway, construction of a skatepark at Wiley Breckenridge Park and a lighting upgrade for Black Head Sports Field.
Funds are also to be released to create a 120 metre suspended boardwalk over Wallis Lake adjacent to the Forster town centre to extend the Memorial Drive boardwalk.
The funds to be released for the combined projects, which totals $2,495,228, comes from development contributions collected by the former Greater Taree City and Great Lakes councils.
The council-released funds will supplement NSW Government grants from various funds for the Wallis Lake boardwalk, the Black Head skatepark, the Hallidays Point pathway, and a grant to the Hallidays Point Sporting Club from the State government for the lighting upgrade to Black Head Sports Field.
The sports club will also be contributing $20,000 to the lighting upgrade.
At MidCoast Council's March ordinary meeting, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said the Hallidays Point projects had all been identified previously by the Hallidays Point community.
"The these projects have not been plucked out of the air but are projects that have been called out by the impacted communities for a number of years," Cr Tickle said.
"The purchase of land at Tallwoods, such that when combined with adjoining land that is subject to a voluntary planning agreement, will enable the establishment of two rectangular football fields with an oval configuration within those fields for sports such as cricket."
Cr Tickle said the sports fields were essential because the population of Hallidays Point had doubled since 2000.
Peter Epov supported the motion but voiced some concerns and said he would like to see more details such as a timeline and plans before releasing that amount of money.
Councillors voted unanimously to approve the release of the development contribution funds for the projects.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
