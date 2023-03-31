Independent Jason Bendall overtakes Labor

Newly elected Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson has bolted ahead of her nearest rival, Independent, Jason Bendall securing 43.60 per cent (or 6413) formal votes.
Dr Bendall has continued his tussle with Labor candidate, Mark Vanstone with 2695 (or 18.32 per cent) formal votes.
At 9.40am this morning, Friday, March 31, Mr Vanstone has 2573 or 17.49 per cent.
More than 4 million votes have been counted across the State for the 2023 NSW election as record postal votes continue to be returned.
Counting is proceeding as planned and in line with legislative requirements and the published count timeline.
Counting has occurred every day since election day, except for last Sunday, March 26 when time was set aside for other critical election operations including the delivery of ballot papers and other materials to central count centres in Sydney.
Counting will continue to take place every day except Easter Friday and Easter Sunday until all Legislative Assembly votes are counted.
No count can be concluded until all postal votes have been returned to the Electoral Commissioner.
Postal votes are still being returned in high numbers and will continue to come in until 6pm, Thursday, April 6.
More than 540,000 postal vote packs were sent out for this election and around 400,000 have to date been returned
More than 400,000 declaration votes were also issued.
The number of early, declaration and postal votes was higher than at any previous State election.
The count in some Legislative Assembly seats is still close so counting in these seats is being prioritised.
The outcome in these seats may not become clear, however, until the end of the postal vote return period.
This is because official count information for postal votes and declaration votes (such as absent votes) can only be updated in the virtual tally room for each seat and the Legislative Council in tranches, due to limits within the NSW Electoral Commission's computer count systems.
The remaining two tranches of data for postal votes are expected to be included in the virtual tally room on April 1 and April 8.
The NSW Electoral Commission also experienced challenges recruiting temporary election workers in some areas, which impacted counting operations in a small number of districts. More than 30,000 temporary workers were required to deliver this election. The overall progress of the count remains on track, however, for all districts to meet the timeline published on the NSW Electoral Commission website.
Counting progress is available live through the Virtual Tally Room.
Information about how votes are counted in state elections is available on our website.
Count timeline
Wednesday, April 12, Estimated completion of check counts for Legislative Assembly districts;
Thursday, April 13, Estimated distribution of preferences for each district;
Friday, April 14, Estimated declaration of results for each Legislative Assembly district;
Thursday, April 20, Estimated declaration of results for the Legislative Council.
For more information about counting and results, you can view the recording of our webinar on the topic here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQLvq27LnVw
For more information about the 2023 NSW State election, go to elections.nsw.gov.au
