Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Dragon boating experience for Taree High students

April 7 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year 10 students from Taree High tried out dragon boating with the Manning club.
Year 10 students from Taree High tried out dragon boating with the Manning club.

TAREE High School's year 10 PE classes experienced dragon boating with the Manning River Dragon Boat Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.