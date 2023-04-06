TAREE High School's year 10 PE classes experienced dragon boating with the Manning River Dragon Boat Club.
After being fitted out with life jackets, paddles, some basic technique instruction, and a warm up, under the instruction of coach, Jo Harris and the support of three club paddlers, the students started their on-water session.
Dragon boating is all about teamwork, with some of the students picking up the technique very quickly, while others were making a big splash to see how many of their classmates they were able to reach along the length of the boat.
At the end of the session, it was all hands on deck to bring the boat out of the water, and store it away after cleaning took place.
The now, rather tired students completed a cool down, and it was back to school.
"Manning River Dragon Boat Club have had the pleasure and privilege to take these funny, well behaved Taree High School students out on the water for their dragon boating experience,'' a club representative said.
"Hopefully they will all come back towards to further their skills with the club.''
