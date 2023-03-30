Manning River Times
Police attempted to stop car reportedly stolen from Newcastle

Updated March 31 2023 - 9:29am, first published 8:30am
File picture
File picture

Three teenagers have been charged following a pursuit with police on the Pacific Highway near Taree yesterday.

Local News

