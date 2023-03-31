AFTER a recent dry spell that ended with a winner at Port Macquarie last weekend, trainer Glen Milligan is optimistic he can keep that winning feeling going at his home track Taree on Saturday.
Milligan is particularly keen on the chances of That's Molly in the $30,000 Integrated Hygiene Management Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1400 metres.
The four-year-old mare will be racing second-up after returning from a six-month spell with a strong-finishing fourth to Empress Zou in a Class 1 race over 1258 metres at Taree on March 7.
The only win of That's Molly's nine-race career came in a Maiden event over 1300 metres at Taree in August of last year and that race was run on a Heavy 8 track. She will get conditions to her liking again this time, with Taree listed as a Heavy 8 on Thursday morning.
"I like That's Molly on Saturday," Milligan said. "Her first run back she was underdone, hadn't had a jump-out or anything, and she ran super.
"We've waited three weeks for the right race to go a bit further in distance with her and I reckon she's my best hope on the day.
"Young Zac Wadick will ride her and he claims two kilograms off, which will really help her on the heavy track."
Milligan also believes Infringement should go close to winning in the Cellarbrations Maiden Plate over 1400 metres.
Also a four-year-old mare with nine career starts, Infringement has gotten closer to ending her maiden status with a second at Kempsey and a third at Port Macquarie at her last two starts.
"She's been knocking on the door," Milligan said. "She's no superstar, but she tries hard.
"The 1400 is as far as she wants. She just got grabbed on the line over 1450 at Kempsey and then the 1500 at Port looked a bit too far for her, so we've pulled her back in distance.
"She'll get through the wet conditions, I don't think it will worry the horse at all. She's a very easy horse to train. She's a little bit limited in ability but she can win a maiden, that's for sure, and Saturday's race looks a winnable one for her.
"She jumps out well and races on the speed and she'll look the winner at some stage, I reckon. Jon Grisedale was happy to stick with the ride on her and she runs well for him."
*Gates open at 11am for the Wingham Beef/Tigers race meeting. First race 1.31pm. There will be a free bus leaving Log Central Park at 11.30am. Admission $10. Lunch bookings available at $60 per person. Full bar, bistro, TAB and bookmaker facilities.
DUAL licensee Peter Graham will have several opportunities to ride a winner before his only representative as a trainer on the program runs in the last race at Taree on Saturday.
The veteran Mid North Coast racing identity will begin by riding Dis Is Heaven for Wauchope trainer Colt Prosser in the first race, the $27,000 Opal Packaging Plus/Hepworth Industrial Class 1 Handicap over 1000 metres.
The three-year-old colt has only had four career starts and Graham has combined with him in the last two, for a fourth at Coffs Harbour and a breakthrough win in a Maiden at Port Macquarie on March 17.
"He gets back a bit, but he got home well at Port," Graham said. "It was a good run and he's a good horse, but he's still young and still learning.
"It's always hard to go from maiden class and then win again in a Class 1. It's a fair jump. But he's got a bit of ability so we'll see how he goes."
At the end of the day Graham will send one of his own stable's horses - Gold Card - around in the Wingham Beef/Wingham Tigers Cup Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1600 metres.
But Graham won't ride Gold Card. Instead, he has appointed apprentice Ben Osmond to take the reins and reduce the horse's big weight of 62.5 kilograms to 60.5 with his 2kg claim.
