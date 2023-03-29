God-speed Brommie

It is hard to capture someone in a few words, Caroline Bromhead said.
Speaking on behalf of her siblings at dad, Steve Bromhead's funeral in Tuncurry on Wednesday, March 29, Caroline effortlessly manage to paint a picture of a devoted and loving father and husband, mentor and adviser to his grandchildren and mates and passionate pollie and rugby supporter.
"Dad loved education and teaching us life's lessons. He believed in hard work, but one of the most valuable lessons Dad taught us was love of family and love of food," Caroline said.
They turned out in their hundreds, politicians, sporting and community club representatives, members of the public and admirers of a man who had been an ever present and familiar face in the electorate Myall Lakes electorate for more than a decade.
Stephen Bromhead, registered nurse, police officer, lawyer and rugby fanatic, who died on March 16 from mesothelioma, was fittingly farewelled yesterday at the Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry.
Raised in Parramatta, Steve was told by his dad the best job was a job with the government, advice he certainly took on-board.
Club rugby played a big part in Steve's (or Brommie as the majority of people addressed him) life; he established the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins Rugby Club, and love to constantly remind his children about his 'illustrious' playing career.
He also played a significant role in club rugby across the lower Mid North Coast.
No one fought harder for health care in the Myall Lakes; for an upgrade to Manning Base Hospital and new hospital in Forster and upgrades and new ambulance stations.- Former deputy premier, Paul Toole
Despite seeing the best and worst of the community during his policing years, he never lost his faith in humanity, mourners were told.
"He had energy, commitment and integrity."
Former deputy premier, Paul Toole said his funeral service on the hallowed turf of a rugby ground - 'the game they play in heaven' - was a befitting location.
"As a State MP he stood up for his community," Mr Toole said.
"No one fought harder for health care in the Myall Lakes; for an upgrade to Manning Base Hospital and new hospital in Forster and upgrades and new ambulance stations.
"It is never easy to say good-bye to a good man."
Forster Tuncurry Uniting Church pastor, Geoff Battle said: "You belong here, you have lived here, we commit you back to this land."
Steve's coffin was escorted from the ground by a guard of honour from surf life saving, NSW Rural Fire Service, police, SES and the Dolphins rugby union, community groups and volunteers.
