Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Nsw Election

The Nationals candidate had taken more than 12,000 votes at the close of counting

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated March 29 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Nationals candidate, Tanya Thompson was a resounding winner in this year's State election. Picture Jeanene Duncan.
The Nationals candidate, Tanya Thompson was a resounding winner in this year's State election. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

Election results for the seat of Myall Lakes were greeted with mixed emotions from both the Labor candidate, Mark Vanstone and The Nationals' Tanya Thompson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.