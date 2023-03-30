MID Coast will be without No 1 goal keeper Grace Davies for the next six weeks of the Northern NSW Women's Premier League football competition.
Davies is recovering from a fractured finger. She was player of the match in the round two clash against Broadmeadow Magic but missed last week's loss to Charlestown Azzurri in Newcastle.
Fin Harry replaced Davies last weekend and will be the keeper on Sunday's against Warners Bay at the Taree Zone Field.
Both teams go into the game with a 0-4 record. While the Middies have generally been competitive, Warners Bay has endured a dreadful start to the year conceding 58 goals in four matches. They were beaten 19-0 last start by Maitland.
Mid Coast captain-coach Emma Stanbury agrees this is a game her side should win.
"I don't ever go into a game thinking it's going to be easy,'' Stanbury said.
"But I'm sure that the girls will get the result we need.''
Stanbury insisted her side won't be over-confident, despite Warners Bay's problems this year.
"I don't allow that,'' she said.
"The girls got thrashed last night (at training) and we're not going into the game thinking it is going to be an easy win. No matter what the game, the girls know they're going to work hard.''
Stanbury started last week's match against Charlestown from the bench. She'll be there at the kickoff again this Sunday.
"I'm happy to stay on the bench. We had a six week plan and we're coming up to that sixth week,'' she said.
"If I can get these girls working together then I can use myself in the second half as an impact and help control the latter part of the game, with a lot more energy.''
Stanbury said earlier that playing out the full 90 minutes has been Mid Coast's main problem. They lapsed late in the match against Newcastle Olympic a fortnight ago and in the middle stages last weekend.
"We concede a couple of goals and the heads go down,'' Stanbury said after the 6-3 loss to Charlestown.
"That's something we need to work on.''
Stanbury admitted she gave her players a blast midway through last week's game. While this worked almost immediately, they scored two goals in five minutes, Stanbury said the match was as good as over.
"By the time they switched on it was too late,'' she said.
The Middies played four of the top teams in the league in the opening month. Stanbury rates Charlestown and Newcastle Olympic as the best.
