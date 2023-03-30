Manning River Times
Moorland Hall community catch up this Sunday April 2

March 30 2023 - 2:00pm
Moorland Hall's community catch-up event will take the form of an Easter party this Sunday, April 2. Photo supplied.
Moorland Community Hall will hosting its monthly community catch up this Sunday and just for the occasion, they're making it an Easter party.

