Moorland Community Hall will hosting its monthly community catch up this Sunday and just for the occasion, they're making it an Easter party.
Taking place on Sunday, April 2 at the new winter time of 2 - 4pm, it promises to be a fun event for all with a chance to make new friends and find support from your local community.
There will be a chance to win a giant pot of Easter eggs, fun activities for kids such as making bunny ear hats, egg and spoon race, Easter colouring, and hand stamps.
Guests are welcome to come along for a drink and chat, at a relaxed, friendly get-together as they do each month.
With these events featuring an age range of great-grandparents to newborns, it is a great chance for those without family in the area to socialise and network.
Tennis courts and recreation ground will be available on the day, and there will be preschool toys, board games, puzzles and more for the kids.
Donations of clothes, kitchen implements, tools and books are all welcome, with organisers requesting that everything be clean, in working order, and taken back by those donating should nobody present have the need for them.
Visitors are welcome to bring extra produce such as veggies, fruit or honey, to sell, swap or gift.
The event will proceed regardless of the weather as there will be access to the inside of the hall in the event of rain.
