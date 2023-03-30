Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Mitchells Island swim relay team qualify for State PSSA small schools final

MM
By Mick McDonald
March 30 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchells Island's State PSSA small schools relay finalists Nash Purdon, Jack Croker, Oscar Jones and Sarah Goody. They head to Sydney next week.
Mitchells Island's State PSSA small schools relay finalists Nash Purdon, Jack Croker, Oscar Jones and Sarah Goody. They head to Sydney next week.

Mitchells Island swimmers off to state

MITCHELLS Island Public School's relay swimming team head to Sydney Olympic Pool next week for the NSW Public School Sports Association (PSSA) small school finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.