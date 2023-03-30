The Lansdowne Open Music group held their monthly show last Sunday at their new home the Lansdowne Community Hall. There were around 70 people come to watch and listen to some great performances from 14 artists.
The hall managers were kept busy cooking up steak and sausage sandwiches from the barbecue and making tea, coffee and cakes available from the hall kitchen throughout the day.
The group will be at the Lansdowne Community Hall the fourth Sunday of each month (unless advised otherwise).
Their next show will be held on April 23 from 11am to 4pm.
Everyone had a great time with many positive comments about the new venue. All are welcome, it is only a gold coin entry fee. Phone Jenny for further information on 0431 347 772.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club will be holding its fundraising raffle on Saturday. April 1.
Due to the fish co op not being open on Good Friday or Easter Saturday, there will be no trays of seafood. Instead there will be 15 seafood vouchers, 15meat trays and two fruit and vegetables trays.
Their monthly outing will be this weekend with weigh-in on Sunday from between 2pm and 4pm.
The Coopernook Op Shop held a successful garage sale last Saturday. They welcomed plenty of visitors and buyers who enjoyed getting some great bargains from the discounted items available.
But if you missed out the op shop always has plenty of bargains and they are open from 9am to 2pm every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. They are at 4 Petrie Street, Coopernook.
Lansdowne Community Hall Managers have a busy time coming up in April.
On Saturday, April 15 is the "Blast from the Past" Lansdowne School Reunion. On Sunday, April 23 is the Lansdowne Open Music group and on Saturday, April 29 is the Lansdowne Community Hall Market.
The next entertainment evening at the Upper Lansdowne Hall will be held on April 15 when Eugene "Hideaway" Bridges from the USA will be performing.
Born in New Orleans, raised in Texas and Louisiana, and playing blues guitar since he was two, Eugene "Hideaway" Bridges is a vibrant and enthusiastic singer and guitarist. Accompanied by bass and drums expect a night of blues that spans all the way from traditional to contemporary with hints of his gospel singing past.
Eugene is the 21st century version of the itinerant blues man. He's a nomadic musician who, at any given point in time may be living in Chicago or Amsterdam or Melbourne.
He has released seven albums and has performed widely in the US, Asia, Britain, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.
As usual a selection of tasty home-made food, tea, coffee, and cake will be available to purchase on the night or you can take along our own nibbles and drinks.
For further information check out the Upper Lansdowne Hall Facebook page.
A reminder about the Trivia Night at the Upper Lansdowne Hall on Saturday, April 1. These nights are always a fabulous time, and it is for charity.
Round five of the Lansdowne Men's Bowls Pennants at Forster was rained out last Saturday.
This Saturday April 1, Lansdowne has its first home game, hosting Harrington. Bowlers will be on green for a 1pm start. We encourage our community to go along and show their support.
Lansdowne Football Club has nominated three sides in Football Mid North Coast (FMNC) competitions for season 2023 - Senior Men (Saturday afternoons), Senior Women (Friday nights) and an Under 12s team (Saturday mornings).
Competition is scheduled to commence on April 21 and 22. Training is presently Wednesday evenings.
A small group of younger children will also be training with view to building their football skills, having some fun and attracting more players so additional teams can be nominated in Season 2024 - which will be the club's 50 years of Football celebration. Follow them on Facebook at Lansdowne Lions FC or email lansdownefc@footballmidnorthcoast.net.au for more information.
