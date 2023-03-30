Manning River Times
By Margaret Haddon
March 31 2023 - 10:00am
Lansdowne Community Hall. File picture
The Lansdowne Open Music group held their monthly show last Sunday at their new home the Lansdowne Community Hall. There were around 70 people come to watch and listen to some great performances from 14 artists.

