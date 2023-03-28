Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Barrington Coast Pickleball Challenge to be played at Taree

March 29 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The seventh Barrington Coast Pickleball Challenge will be played at Wrigley Park in Taree on Sunday.
The seventh Barrington Coast Pickleball Challenge will be played at Wrigley Park in Taree on Sunday.

THE seventh Barrington Coast Challenge will be held on Sunday at the Wrigley Park Pickleball Centre in Taree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.