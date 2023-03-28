THE seventh Barrington Coast Challenge will be held on Sunday at the Wrigley Park Pickleball Centre in Taree.
At this stage more than 40 nominations from Kendall, Taree, Old Bar, Hallidays Point, Tuncurry and Forster have been received. Play will be underway from 8.30.
A number of players have also entered the Clever Care Now NSW Open to be played from April 14 to 16 and this will be part of their preparation.
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sport worldwide and is a game for all ages.
Spectators are advised to bring a chair.
