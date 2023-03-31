Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Hallidays Point sprinter qualifies for Australian championships

By Mick McDonald
March 31 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Times-Iguana Sport Award

Tarli Black is primed for a big performance at the Australian Athletics Championships early next month in Brisbane.
Tarli Black is primed for a big performance at the Australian Athletics Championships early next month in Brisbane.

STAYING injury-free and having a shot at the World Junior Athletics Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.