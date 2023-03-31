STAYING injury-free and having a shot at the World Junior Athletics Championships.
That the aim of sprint talent Tarli Black from Hallidays Point for the next 12 months.
Tarli has qualified for the Australian championships to be held in Brisbane on April 14/15, where she'll run in the under 18 100 and 200 metres and also for NSW in the 4 x 100m relay. She is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
The 16-year-old is hoping to make the 100 and 200m finals.
"And in a final anything can happen,'' she said.
NSW will be heavily favoured to win the relay. Tarli's not sure what position she'll be running.
This will be Tarli's comeback to a national meet.
"I've been twice before, when I was 10 and then 12,'' she said.
As a 10-year-old Tarli was third in the 100 and 200 and was a member of the winning relay team. However she strained a hamstring when running in the 100m at her next national tilt as a 12-year-old.
I did my hamstrings, tendons, knees, just about everything- Sprinter Tarli Black has endured a tough run with injury
That was the start of a frustrating few years with injuries.
"I was pretty much injured for four years straight,'' she said.
"I did my hamstrings, tendons, knees, just about everything.''
She did play touch football and league tag, but admitted she 'really missed' athletics.
This is her first season of pain-free running. So far she's been happy with her form, culminating in taking the sprint double at the country championships and making the final at NSW-level.
Her PB for the 100m is 12.20 and 25.20 for the 200. To medal at nationals she'll have to break 12 in the 100, she reasons.
She followed her sister into the sport
"My older sister was doing athletics and I tagged along and loved it straight away,'' she said.
A member of the Forster club, Tarli trains five times a week, while she competes in the Treloar Series in Sydney from October to December. This is run by Athletics NSW.
At this stage she doesn't have a coach.
"I coach myself and dad helps,'' she said.
She was coached by Gerrard Keating in Newcastle, but found the continual travel to Newcastle for sessions too difficult.
"Now I just do my own programs - I love it, I don't need motivation to push myself,'' she said.
Her ultimate goal is to make the Australian side for the world juniors (under 20s) in Peru in August 2024.
"I'd have to do the qualifying times and if I go good at nationals I would be a chance,'' Tarli said.
"Now,'' she replied when asked when preparation to reach the world juniors will start.
"And I don't want any more injuries - I've had enough of them.''
