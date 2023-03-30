Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Grant Jobson's Imatruestar to start in lucrative Country final at Randwick

MM
By Mick McDonald
March 31 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Grant Jobson and track rider Leah Boys with Imatruestar, a starter in Saturday's Country final to be raced at Randwick. Photo Scott Calvin
Trainer Grant Jobson and track rider Leah Boys with Imatruestar, a starter in Saturday's Country final to be raced at Randwick. Photo Scott Calvin

GRANT Jobson of Taree is something of a rarity in racing these days - a hobby trainer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.