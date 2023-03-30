GRANT Jobson of Taree is something of a rarity in racing these days - a hobby trainer.
He has just one horse in work and after early morning track sessions at the Bushland Racecourse he heads off to work at his firm, Jobson Fabrications.
On Saturday Jobson and his champion, Imatruestar, will race in the $500,000 Newhaven Country Championship at Randwick, where the majority of starters will be from fulltime, professional stables.
That doesn't faze Jobson as he thinks he's a real chance of bringing home some prizemoney.
Imatruestar finished second in the Mid North Coast Qualifying Heat at Tuncurry on February 12, beaten by Sir Ravanelli, trained at Tuncurry by Terry Evans.
Jobson said he's getting 'sort of' nervous about Saturday.
"But I know the horse's ability and he's had a few runs in Sydney,'' he said.
"That makes it a bit easier.''
Jobson believes Imatruestar could have won the qualifying heat.
"He took a while to wind up... another couple of strides and he would have got there,'' he said.
"It was a super run and it showed that he had more in the tank.''
Since the Tuncurry run Imatruestar had a start in Sydney on March 8.
"It was a Benchmark 72. There were 10 runners and he drew (barrier) 10,'' Jobson said.
"We opted to drop out to last then he came through the centre of them strong to finish third.''
From 19 starts Imatruestar has two wins, three seconds and six third for prizemoney of $109,000.
It was a super run and it showed that he had more in the tank- Trainer Grant Jobson on Imatruestars' run in the Country Championship Qualifying heat
The February 12 qualifier was over 1400m, the same distance as Saturday's final.
"He can get 1400 and maybe a bit further,'' the trainer said.
Imaturestar is four. Jobson, his partner Danielle Varrica and Paul Blanch bought him as a two-year-old.
He's the first horse Jobson has started as a trainer, although he's dabbled in another couple.
"Any trainer would dream of having a horse half as handy as him,'' he said.
Jobson admits taking on bigger stables is 'pretty hard' for a part-timer.
"But I got lucky with this fella,'' he said.
Experienced jockey Koby Jennings steered Imatruestar at Tuncurry and will have the sit on Saturday.
"He rode him in the qualifier and then in Sydney the next start. Koby wanted to stick with him,'' Jobson said.
Jobson and his entourage will head to Sydney today (Friday) and attend a Racing NSW function tonight, but Imatruestar will make the trip tomorrow.
"I don't like him to travel on the day before, it takes too much out of him,'' he said.
Jobson said Imatruestar is likely to go to the spelling paddock after Saturday.
"If he wins and wins well I might get another run out of him,'' he said.
"But he's had seven runs this prep and I feel like he's earned a spell. I'll put him out and look around for something later on.''
Saturday is the first day of Racing NSW's The Championships, with the Country final set to start at 2.35.
Imatruestar has drawn barrier one. Sir Ravanelli, to be ridden by Darryl 'Digger' McLennan, will be out of eight. McLennan was on board Sir Ravanelli in the qualifying win at Tuncurry.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
