Manning Valley Race club appoints new executive officer

MANNING Valley Race Club has appointed a new executive officer, chairman Greg Coleman confirmed.
He said an announcement would be made soon concerning the successful applicant.
Mr Coleman said there was considerable interest from around the state for the position that was made vacant following Jack Penfold's resignation last month.
Mr Penfold is now the general manager of the Tamworth Jockey Club, returning to his home town. He was chief officer of the Manning club for eight months, originally moving to the Mid North Coast Racing Association as chief steward in 2018.
Mr Coleman said the new chief officer has an extensive background in the racing industry and is from outside the area.
Manning races on Saturday at Taree's Bushland Drive track.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
