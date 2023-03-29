Manning River Times
Manning Valley Race Club has appointed a new executive office

MM
By Mick McDonald
March 29 2023 - 12:00pm
Manning Valley Race club appoints new executive officer
Manning Valley Race club appoints new executive officer

MANNING Valley Race Club has appointed a new executive officer, chairman Greg Coleman confirmed.

Mick McDonald

