Manning Dragon Boat paddlers take on state's best

March 28 2023 - 9:00am
Manning Dragon boat paddlers who contested the state championship (back from left) Denise Yea, Angela Callaghan, Mel Turner, Scott Kearin, Geoff Reay, Warren Blanch (president), Kaye Piggott, Wendy Orman, Ron Claxton, Jo Harris, Ruth Coleman, Narelle McKay, Trish Paff. Front Helen Claxton, Sandie Kyle, Karen Drury, Annie Manticas, Judi Poole, Meaghan O'Riley, Maureen Pratten.
A TOTAL of 20 Manning River Dragon Boat Club paddlers travelled to the International Regatta Centre in Penrith, Sydney to compete against the state's best teams.

Local News

