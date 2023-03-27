A TOTAL of 20 Manning River Dragon Boat Club paddlers travelled to the International Regatta Centre in Penrith, Sydney to compete against the state's best teams.
Manning has been working tirelessly to build membership and become a competitive force in the region. Head coach, Wendy Orman, is absolutely delighted with the results and attributes the success to the commitment and determination of the members.
"We train four times a week, not stopping for rain, just training indoors on those days,'' Wendy said.
"We focus on 500m races for a couple of weeks, coming off their success in the 15km Kalang Classic the weekend before the state championship. We have come a long way and are so proud of our continued excellent results.''
Racing at the state is over a 500m course and the draw includes age categories with the senior Cs being paddlers over 60 years, senior Bs between 50 and 60 while senior A paddlers are between 40 and 50.
Open category are allowed up to 20 men in a 20s boat, mixed category can have up to 10 men in a 20s boat and the women's teams are all women including drummers and sweeps. Most paddlers in Manning paddle in all categories to allow the younger paddlers opportunity to compete in their age brackets.
Manning's best result was a second in the senior C opens with a fastest time of 2 minutes 22.08 seconds. The team worked hard to stay up with Nowra, which was predominately filled with men compared to the Manning team with only five men. That fact, of course, did not deter Manning from making Nowra work hard for the gold medal. A great race with a fantastic outcome for the locals.
Senior B women came 5th with a best time of 2minutes 34.23 seconds. while senior A women were 6th with a best time of 2minutes 32.82 seconds.
Senior A mixed, with only six men in the team, recorded the fastest time over the 500m race at 2minutes 18.52 seconds while senior B mixed team with the same 6 men recorded 2.21.74 as their fasted time for the 500m.
Paddlers return to training this week and are keen to get started in their preparation for the next regional regatta at Kalang in May.
Six of the team are heading to the national championships in April this year representing the NSW in various age brackets.
Manning continues their recruitment of new paddlers and are just completing their latest Learn2Paddle program with four new paddlers joining the club.
The club hopes to run another program soon and encourage anyone interested in joining the team to contact Karen Drury, club registrar on 0410 608 042 to get started or find details the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/manningriverdbc
