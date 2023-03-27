Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Zone 11 singles championships continue

By Noel James
Updated March 28 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George McCartney is through to the semi-finals of the Zone 11 senior singles.
George McCartney is through to the semi-finals of the Zone 11 senior singles.

THE carnage continued in the Zone 11 bowls open singles with more favourites biting the dust. Giant killer Heath Maguire (Forster) has claimed another scalp. After accounting for Clinton Doust last week, he backed it up with a 25-19 win over Jason Aurisch (Tuncurry).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.