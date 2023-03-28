TAREE City captain-coach Christian Hazard looks set to start the Group Three Rugby League season in the halves.
The versatile Hazard, who returned to Taree to take up the coaching position with the Bulls, had his first look at the squad in a trial against Hastings League side South West Rocks at South West Rocks. This will be Taree's only trial.
He played the first two quarters before watching the last two from the sideline.
"It looks as though we're going to have a few options for dummy half,'' Hazard said.
"So I think I'll be playing somewhere in the haves.''
The Bulls are looking for an improved season after finishing with the wooden spoon in 2021/22.
Hazard is confident he has talent at his disposal.
"I thought our two props Josh Northam and Matt Taupe were the best players out there,'' he said.
"Nav Willett had some good touches at the back.''
Willett played fullback in first grade last season and five-eighth in under 18s, usually on the same day. He's still eligible for the junior grade this year but Hazard assured he'll be starting in the 3pm game. He's not sure just where yet.
"Nav can play a few positions, so we'll see where he's best suited,'' Hazard said.
"It's a case of getting our best players on the field.''
However, he added the club is prepared to play a waiting game with fullback JJ Gibson, who is attempting a comeback after shattering his leg when playing for Wingham in 2021.
"JJ's have a few issues with his ankle and isn't training at the moment, so we'll see what happens there and nurse him along,'' Hazard said.
The Bulls are hoping for a big crowd when they meet the unpredictable Macleay Valley at the Jack Neal Oval in the season opener on Saturday, April 28.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
