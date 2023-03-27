Manning River Times
Public infrastructure for Figtrees on the Manning in Taree completed

March 28 2023 - 9:00am
New walkways were part of the public infrastructure works for the Figtrees on the Manning development. Picture by Scott Calvin
The public infrastructure work for the development of Figtrees on the Manning is complete with the road between Bligh and Pitts Streets finally connected.

Local News

