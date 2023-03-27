The public infrastructure work for the development of Figtrees on the Manning is complete with the road between Bligh and Pitts Streets finally connected.
Plans for development of the Figtrees on the Manning residential and commercial precinct in Taree can now proceed following completion of the public infrastructure work which was required under the precinct's original planning approval.
The precinct, between Taree's botanical gardens and The Big Oyster, will include Bushland Health Group's multi-storey residential apartments for retirement living, cafes, restaurants, public recreational areas and a marina on the banks of the Manning River in Taree.
The work undertaken to date has included new footpaths and cycleways, a bridge over Browns Creek, upgraded roads and intersections and other infrastructure.
Now Bushland Health Group is focusing on development of the high rise accommodation.
"We're now waiting for approval to lodge our DA (development application) for the high rise towers," Bushland Health Group's special projects manager Denis Hawkins said.
Construction is expected to take 12 months from the date the DA is approved. Mr Hawkins said they are hoping to have DA lodged before Christmas 2023.
"We hope that if we can lodge it before Christmas, it'll be available and ready to go after Christmas, and at the end of 2024 we're be talking to people about their moving in dates.
"There has been extraordinary interest from the community about what we're looking to build here and we have received many expressions of interest from locals and others wanting an apartment. It's been hugely popular," Mr Hawkins said.
"We've been working with MidCoast Council to cater for this demand and we're really trying to do something special given the flexibility the voluntary planning agreement for the site offers."
Member for Lyne Dr Gillespie said he expected MidCoast Council to work proactively with landowners of the precinct to get projects moving.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.