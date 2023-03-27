Despite some patchy weather at times, the 2023 Gloucester Show was a great event enjoyed by all.
Returning to its regular schedule following a series of disruptions over recent years due to COVID and major rain events, the show continued its legacy of bringing together the local community to celebrate all that's great about the Gloucester region.
Friday's events were held in glorious sunshine, however, the forecast of rain along with a couple of showers is thought to have limited the Saturday crowd to somewhere in the vicinity of 2500 - 3000.
According to Gloucester Show secretary, Lorraine Forbes, despite the less than expected crowd numbers, the show produced some outstanding exhibits.
"The junior beef and the dairy entries were great, we were down on just the stud beef entries a bit and not quite as many horses entered in the ring events," Lorraine said.
"The animal nursery and reptile display were really well supported by the show-goers, and of course all the sideshows and food outlets were doing a roaring trade."
Also of note were the pavilion entries, which were up on last year and, according to the stewards, were of a high standard overall.
Despite the showers, the surface of the showground's ring remained solid allowing the equestrian events to proceed as planned.
The demolition derby boasted a strong field of 17 entries, the lawnmower race was held, while the countdown to the fireworks was conducted by the treasure hunt winner, Jono Labry.
Announced during the event was the winner of the Gloucester Young Woman of the Year award, taken out this year by Jessica Kernahan, while the Junior Showgirl was divided into two categories, with Grace Lute winning the Mini section and Hayley Green-Crook taking out the Intermediate category.
