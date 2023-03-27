A POOR performance in the middle stages of the Northern NSW Women's Premier League football clash against Charlestown Azzurri infuriated Mid Coast captain-coach Emma Stanbury.
"We need to have a 90 minute performance and that's the girls issue,'' Stanbury said.
"Once we have a goal or two scored against us the heads drop. After Charlestown's last goal I called them all in on the field and told them they had 10 minutes to show some character and some resilience.
"Otherwise I told them I'd be bloody well bringing on another team next weekend.''
The blast worked a treat.
"We scored two goals in five minutes,'' Stanbury said.
Despite the late flourish the Middies lost to one of the competition's fancied sides 6-3. The three goal haul was Mid Coast's best for a couple of seasons, but this didn't placate Stanbury.
"I'm not happy about conceding six goals,'' Stanbury said.
The score was 1-1 until nearly halftime.
"But in the middle part of the game we just dropped off. We lacked the intensity and the will to win,'' she said.
"Unfortunately when they decided to switch on it was too late.''
Right winger Emily Franklin was Mid Coast's best. Sophie Gallagher scored two goals with Sarah King adding the third.
As reported, Stanbury started from the bench, coming into the fray around the 55th minute. She'll be in the run-on side this weekend.
The Middies have now played four of the top sides in the competition. Stanbury said based on what's she's seen, Charlestown and Newcastle Olympic are the top two.
"But I still rate Maitland and we haven't played them yet,'' she added.
The Middies host Warners Bay on Sunday at the Taree Zone Field. Warners Bay also hasn't won a game this season and were belted 19-0 by Maitland last weekend.
A preview of the game will appear in Friday's Times.
