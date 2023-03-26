OLD Bar's Group Three first grade rugby league side is likely to include a player from Fiji and a contingent from New Guinea.
Four players from New Guinea arrived in Old Bar last week, joining a Fijian winger, who had a run in the trial against Muswellbrook the previous Saturday. All played in the club's trial against Byron Bay at Byron last weekend. All impressed co-captain-coach Mick Henry.
"It looks as though all of them will be in first grade this year,'' Henry said.
"They all played really well. They're natural footballers.''
Henry said the majority are outside backs.
"One filled in the forwards on the weekend and he was strong. But it looks as though they'll be able to play anywhere,'' he said.
"It's one of those things with this points system. Clubs can't sign a player locally - they cost too many points. These blokes carry a lot less points, so it's a bit of a way to get around the system.''
Henry added that Kurt Lewis was a standout and he'll start the season at five-eighth after playing centre in the last couple of seasons with the Pirates.
"He's really taken on the five-eighth role this year and is looking forward to that. That's his best position - he's played centre because that's where he was needed.
"But with the new boys coming in we're pretty strong in the outside backs.''
Henry said this will allow the Pirates to play Issac Worboys in the back row. He was the pivot last season.
"With Kurt at five-eighth and 'Tonga' (Worboys) in the back row, we're going to be a stronger outfit."
Henry said the usual suspects, including prop Jarrad Wooster, were also standouts. Old Bar won the game 30-20, although the result wasn't that important in the scheme of things.
Henry said the Pirates have a first grade squad of 22 at the moment and the team for the opening round of the season on April 28 against Wauchope at Wauchope is coming together.
"It'll come down to training now,'' he said.
"The majority of the side picks itself from last year.''
Henry confirmed the Pirates will have a trial against Gloucester but added that'll be mainly for the players who haven't been able to get a game in the earlier matches.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
