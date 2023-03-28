The Old Bar-Manning Point Business and Community Association (OBMP), after struggling to survive post COVID, is now moving forward with a very positive outlook.
At the February meeting, Village Cafe owner, Jodie Querubin, accepted the presidency and at the March meeting, LJ Hooker partner, Josh Robards was elected vice-president.
The executive team is further made up of Steve Doessel of Flow Bar and Boogie Woogie Beach House as treasurer and Neil Cadden as secretary. Committee members are Kylie Rath, Cozette Leonard and Anna Marsiano-Butow.
Jodie chaired her first meeting in March and the association is now on a path to improvement, engaging with the business and general community as well as other relevant stakeholders.
For this year, it is proposed to concentrate on street security, engaging with police and our State member of parliament with suggestions of more police patrols and street security cameras.
Commencing such programs as Neighbourhood Watch and Safe House (or Safe Business) will be explored. Letters of support for an Old Bar police station could be sought, or a change.org campaign mounted.
A decision was made in the COVID years not to charge a membership fee and it was decided to not seek fees until 2024 to allow the community to see what is being done on their behalf.
Last Sunday was the final Music at the Markets which was organised by OBMP with funding from the Department of Regional NSW 'Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Grant' though MidCoast Council.
Business owners and members of the community are encouraged to join the OBMP as this is a chamber of commerce, progress association and ratepayers association all rolled into one. It is there for the good of the entire community, business and citizen alike. Contact Jodie or Josh about membership or email info@obmp.com.au.
Don't forget the Easter fundraiser to support the homeless in our own area. A fun day will be at Club Old Bar on Easter, Sunday, April 9 commencing at 10am. This is in support of a perennial problem affecting many areas of Australia.
In the meantime, donations of non-perishable food items and toiletries and cleaning products can be left at Club Old Bar.
The fun day will include lots of children's' activities, music, morning tea and barbecue as well as raffles and auctions. The Taree-Old Bar SLSC and Old Bar Rural Fire Brigade will also be supported by the event.
Very pleasant weather saw RSL members, auxiliary and families take part in a beach walk last Sunday, under the RSL Sport and Recreation program.
The walk commenced at the Taree Old Bar Surf Lifesaving Club with a viewing of quite a large python making its way towards the littoral rainforest, near which the Old Bar RSL sub-branch marquee..
On completion, the walkers joined the SLSC in their Sunday Sippers event where cheese and meat platters and refreshments were enjoyed.
During the Sunday Sippers, a fun horse racing competition took place; a board and dice game for all ages.
Easter celebrations commence at Old Bar next Friday, April 7 at 10am at Our Lady of Fatima Church with the annual ecumenical Stations of the Cross.
The congregation commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus in the grounds of the church or inside the church in the event of rain. Everyone is invited to attend this event.
Easter church services at Old Bar:
Catholic: Mass Sunday, April 9 at 7.30am
Anglican: Sunday, April 9 at 11am Holy Eucharist.
No Old Bar Bible Church service on Easter day.
COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be offered free of charge at Old Bar Pharmacy.
Pharmacy owner, Akash Mehta, intends to continue offering this service for some time to come while there is demand. Now is a good time to get your fifth shot, or wherever you are up to, prior to having a flu injection later in the year.
In addition to this vaccination, a wide range of other vaccinations is available also, including shingles, pneumonia, diphtheria, hepatitis, measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, polio, meningococcal, typhoid and Japanese encephalitis as well as influenza.
Call in to make a booking or phone 6553 7660.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.