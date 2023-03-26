Four generations descended on Taree from around Australia and overseas to help Jacqui Wallace celebrate her 90th birthday.
Jacqui's birthday, March 27, was celebrated a few days earlier on Saturday, March 25 at The Grill on Saturday afternoon, with 110 of her family and friends.
"It was absolutely wonderful," Jacqui said.
"We first got the idea to have a get together and then it turned into a reunion of the next generation. Cousins and extended family came from all over just to catch up.
"It was a great day. The party kept going here until all hours," Jacqui said, adding that when the left the restaurant the party moved to her house in Taree.
All of Jacqui's six children were at the party, but what made it even more special was that one, Stanley, had not seen his mother since before the pandemic, as he lives overseas.
"It was extraordinary to catch up with all these people from all different places; and come home to see Mum for the first time since pre-pandemic," Stanley said.
Jacqui (nee Schmitzer) has lived in Taree all her life, apart from attending boarding school at Lochinvar.
Her husband, Bob Wallace was also born and bred in Taree. His family owned the Ecallaw Broom Factory, and Jacqui occasionally helped out, when she wasn't raising her six children: Brian, Jeny, 'Trish, Joanne, Stanley and Andrew.
The family spent their recreation time at a weekender at Dunbogan and camping at Myall Lakes with a trailer sailer, as Bob was heavily into sailing.
Bob died seven years ago, and Jacqui still lives in the Wallace family home. She enjoys playing bridge twice a week.
Jacqui and daughter Joanne share the same birthday, so the family continued celebrations with lunch on Monday, March 27.
