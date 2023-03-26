Manning River Times
Taree's Jacqui Wallace celebrated her 90th birthday

Updated March 27 2023 - 12:07pm, first published March 26 2023 - 4:00pm
Jacqui Wallace celebrated her 90th birthday with 110 friends and family members at The Grill. Picture by Scott Calvin

Four generations descended on Taree from around Australia and overseas to help Jacqui Wallace celebrate her 90th birthday.

