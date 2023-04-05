With the dust yet to settle on the recent State election, a very different group of parliamentarians are going about their business as usual.
Coopernook Public School has its own democratically elected parliament that is committed to serving its constituents to the best of their abilities - even if that means forfeiting some playtime occasionally.
Currently in its ninth year, the school parliament program is the brainchild of principle Tania Gilchrist, who recognised the potential of giving the school's students the responsibility for deciding and implementing many of their own activities.
"We don't have school captains because we believe in a democracy that leadership is shared, and therefore every student takes on a role, and we form that in a school parliament," principal Gilchrist said.
The election process involves an election where students vote, not only for Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, but for all the portfolios. Candidates make speeches stating their interests and eligibility for the portfolio of their choice, and then it's left to the rest of the students to vote.
They put on morning teas and get elders from the community to come up, and I just think it builds those citizenship qualities that are sometimes lacking in our society today- Coopernook principal, Tania Gilchrist
The system provides students the opportunity to express viewpoints they may not otherwise have the chance to voice, channeled through a format that seeks to benefit their peers. It teaches them responsibility, organisational and communication skills.
"We have regular meetings, they have a budget, they bring things to the meeting that they want to do or help with the school, and we consult with them on different matters we have," principal Gilchrist said.
The program supplements the component of stage three curriculum studies in civics and citizenship. However, it is the personal growth that results from challenging and encouraging young minds to expand their horizons that the school takes most pride in.
"It's really about confidence and creativity and learning those communication skills that they need - to be able to write a well formed email, to be able to respond to questions, to build confidence, particularly in speaking and in management skills, and about how you can achieve if you set goals and organise and manage your time well.
"They're the things that are really important for the kids to grab before they go to high school."
